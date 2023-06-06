US had intelligence of Ukrainian plan to attack Nord Stream pipelines

The US received intelligence that the Ukrainian military planned a hidden attack on the Nord Stream pipelines three months before it was damaged, according to a report by the Washington Post.

The details of the plan were received by a European intelligence body and shared with the CIA last June. It outlines evidence connecting the Ukrainian government to the attack in the Baltic Sea.

The intelligence report was allegedly shared by US Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira on the video game-centric chat platform, Discord. The Washington Post obtained a copy of the report from a friend of Teixeira.

Teixeira, 21, is accused of leaking several classified military documents to his friends on Discord, some of which were later posted on the internet.

He was taken into custody in April after leaks sent shockwaves through the US' international partnerships, exposing highly undiplomatic assessments of critical allies, including Ukraine as it fights Russia's ongoing war.

The Washington Post report relied on information obtained from an undisclosed source in Ukraine. While the source's information could not be immediately verified, the CIA shared the report with Germany and other European countries last June, according to multiple officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The report contained highly specific details, such as the number of operatives involved in the attack and methods.

Six members of Ukraine's special operations forces using false identities intended to rent a boat and, using a submersible vehicle, dive to the floor of the Baltic Sea then damage or destroy the pipeline and escape undetected, according to the Ukrainian who informed the European service.

The details provided a basis for Western allies to suspect Kyiv's involvement in the sabotage for almost a year. In recent months, German law enforcement investigators have uncovered evidence that closely resembles what the European service had reported regarding Ukraine's plans, according to the Washington Post.

Officials from various countries have confirmed that the intelligence summary posted on Discord accurately reflects what the European service had informed the CIA. The Washington Post withheld the name of the European country at the request of government officials to protect sources.

NORD STREAM PIPELINE EXPLOSIONS

In late September 2022, underwater explosions targeted the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines. These pipelines deliver Russian natural gas to Germany and the European region through the Baltic Sea.

In the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the existing tensions, officials swiftly determined that the incident was a deliberate act of sabotage.