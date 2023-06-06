Ukraine dam attack 'another devastating consequence' of Russian invasion : UN chief

The head of the UN said Tuesday that the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine is "another devastating consequence" of the Russian invasion and demanded that attacks stop against civilians and critical civilian infrastructure.

"We have all seen the tragic images coming out today of the monumental humanitarian, economic and ecological catastrophe in the Kherson region of Ukraine," Antonio Guterres told reporters. "The United Nations has no access to independent information on the circumstances that led to the destruction in the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam."

He said the world is seeing the effects in the city of Kherson, the town of Nova Kakhovka and 80 other towns and villages along the Dnipro River with massive flooding and large-scale evacuations, environmental devastation and destruction of newly planted crops.

Guterres warned of additional threats to the highly threatened Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant -- Europe's largest nuclear facility.

At least 16,000 people have already lost their homes with safe and clean drinking water supplies at risk for thousands more, he said.

"Today's tragedy is yet another example of the horrific price of war on people," he said. "That must stop. Attacks against civilians and critical civilian infrastructure must stop."

He demanded accountability and respect for international humanitarian law.

The Kakhovka dam was breached Tuesday.

Moscow and Kyiv exchanged blame for destroying the dam which supplied water to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and Crimea --which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Ukraine and Russia requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council.

















