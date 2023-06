This handout satellite image courtesy of Maxar technologies taken on shows an closer view of Nova Khakovka dam in south Ukraine, on May 28, 2022. (AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies)

A Russian-installed official in the town of Nova Kakhovka said on Tuesday residents of around 300 houses had been evacuated after a nearby dam was breached, state-owned news agency TASS reported.

TASS also quoted Nova Kakhovka's Russian-installed mayor Vladimir Leontyev as saying that part of the town had been disconnected from power supplies for safety reasons.