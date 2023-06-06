 Contact Us
German Chancellor Scholz blames Russia for Ukrainian dam breach

On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attributed the attack on the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine to Russia, highlighting that this action marked a significant escalation in the conflict, introducing a previously unexplored aspect.

Published June 06,2023
"By all accounts, this is aggression by the Russian side to stop the Ukrainian offensive, to defend its own country. This shows that this is a new dimension," Scholz said at a townhall organised by broadcaster RTL.

Scholz said he intended to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin again, although he had not done so for a long time and now was not the right time.