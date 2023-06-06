EU says attack on dam in southern Ukraine ‘war crime’

EU chief Charles Michel on Tuesday expressed shock at an attack on a major Ukraine dam and pledged to hold Russia accountable for the "war crime" of destroying civilian infrastructure.

"Shocked by the unprecedented attack of the Nova Kakhovka dam. The destruction of civilian infrastructure clearly qualifies as a war crime -- and we will hold Russia and its proxies accountable," European Council chief Michel wrote on social media.

Michel, the head of the body that brings together EU leaders, said he would propose "more assistance to the flooded areas" at their next summit in Brussels this month.

"My thoughts with all the families in Ukraine affected by this catastrophe," he wrote.

The Russian-held dam in southern Ukraine was damaged on Tuesday, with Kyiv and Moscow accusing each other of blowing it up while locals were forced to flee rising waters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the Russian forces "terrorists" and said the attack showed they "needed to be expelled from every corner" of his country.





















