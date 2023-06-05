News World Woman faces charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a female teenager 17 times

In a recent court appearance, a woman faced charges relating to multiple instances of alleged sexual assault against a teenage girl. The seriousness of the charges was emphasized during the proceedings. Due to the sensitivity of the case and to protect the identities of those involved, further specific details about the incident were not disclosed.

In a ongoing trial at Chester Crown Court, Georgia Bilham, a 21-year-old pub housekeeper, is being accused of a series of offenses against a 19-year-old victim over a period of three months.



The alleged campaign of abuse occurred between May and August of the same year.



Bilham is facing eight charges of assault against a female aged 13 and over, specifically related to penetration. Additionally, she is accused of nine counts of sexual assault against the same individual.



The trial is anticipated to last for approximately five days as the court examines the evidence and testimonies presented.









