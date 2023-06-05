POLISH PM MORAWIECKI PROPOSES FAST TRACK FOR UKRAINES NATO MEMBERSHIP

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told Ukraine that "a very fast route to NATO should be offered".

Speaking to Canada's official broadcaster CBC, Morawiecki said that Ukraine is fighting on behalf of NATO, even though it is not part of NATO today.

Prime Minister Morawiecki stated that Ukraine is on the defensive against Russian power which could endanger many other NATO countries.

Arguing that the Allies should be more generous in arms shipments to Ukraine, Morawiecki stated that Ukraine deserves to be in NATO and that "a very fast road to NATO should be offered to this country".

Morawiecki added that the Russia-Ukraine war is about the future of Europe.



