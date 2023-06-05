CCTV footage captures disturbing scene of naked witches eating carcass

A peculiar incident unfolded in Powell River, Canada, when Corinea Stanhope discovered a dead deer in her garden. Intrigued by the wildlife in the area, she set up a trail camera to capture any animal activity at night. However, what she and her grandfather witnessed in the footage left them both disturbed.

According to Corinea, the footage revealed two partially naked women seemingly engaged in a bizarre act of consuming the deer's carcass. Startling images depicted the women with disheveled black hair, wearing only cloth coverings on their buttocks, standing near the lifeless animal.

The figures, their faces obscured by their hair, appeared to squat down, extending their long fingers towards the carcass and even taking a bite, as evidenced by one of them picking up a hoof.

The proximity of this eerie encounter unnerved Corinea, as her house is merely a two-minute walk from where the incident occurred, and she keeps her three horses on the same property.

Expressing her shock, Corinea shared, "It really freaked us out, it's not something you see every day." Concerned about potential interference with her horses during the night, she admitted feeling disturbed by the incident.

After sharing the images on social media, locals speculated about witches, evil spirits, demons, or a local cult conducting a ritual. Corinea mentioned rumors of an animal bone-collecting cult in the town, which added to the speculation.

While some people suggested contacting the authorities, Corinea's grandfather pointed out that the individuals weren't technically breaking any laws. Corinea hopes that the presence of the trail camera prompted a prank or a mischievous act by passersby who noticed it.

Reflecting on the peculiar event, Corinea shared, "I'm hoping they went for a walk in the day, saw the trail cam was set up and wanted to have a bit of fun with us or they're on some good drugs." Despite the unsettling nature of the incident, she ultimately decided not to involve the police at her grandfather's advice.







