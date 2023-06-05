Beit Shemesh teen faces indictment for alleged rape of toddler and sexual assault against 9-year-old boy

A 17-year-old teenager from Beit Shemesh has been indicted on Sunday for the alleged rape of a 2-year-old girl and the sexual assault of a 9-year-old boy.

The charges were brought against the teenager after the police arrested two teenage residents of the city on Friday for their alleged sexual abuse of a toddler, who is related to one of them. The case has been described by authorities as "especially cruel and shocking."

The second suspect, a 16-year-old uncle of the toddler, approached the police earlier last week to provide his testimony.

As per the indictment, the main suspect requested the assistance of the second teenager to bring the toddler from daycare to an abandoned building, where he allegedly committed acts of rape, sodomy, and other indecent acts on her on two separate occasions.

Prosecutors are expected to file charges against the uncle, who was present during the incidents and is currently under house arrest, in the coming days.

According to the indictment, the accused also offered a 9-year-old boy NIS 10 ($3) in exchange for engaging in sexual contact. The teenager sexually abused the child until the boy asked him to stop.

The charges against the accused include nonconsensual sodomy of a minor under 16 while in the presence of another person, performing indecent acts on a minor under 16 while in the presence of another person, and engaging in indecent acts on a minor under 14.







