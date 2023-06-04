One person dead following fire in German refugee centre

A body has been found following a fire in a refugee accommodation centre in the eastern German city of Apolda, police said on Sunday.



Eight people were injured, according to police.



The fire is reported to have broken out in the early hours of Sunday morning in the centre, which lies in the state of Thuringia to the east of the capital of Erfurt.



Fire inspectors are investigating the cause which has not yet been identified.



According to a spokeswoman for the Weimarer Land district, in which Apolda lies, around 300 people are housed in the centre. They have been transferred to a refugee reception centre in Hermsdorf in the Saale-Holzland district some 20 kilometres away.



