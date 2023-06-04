News World Fan dies after falling from stands during football match in Argentina

DPA WORLD Published June 04,2023

A spectator has died during a match between Argentina's first division clubs River Plate and Defensa y Justicia after falling from the stands.



The match at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on Saturday was suspended in the 27th minute with the score at 0-0.



The exact circumstances of the incident were initially unclear.



According to River Plate, there was no interference from a third party in the fall. The man was a River fan who was also a member of the club, it said in a statement. At the time, the stands were at 90% capacity and there had been no violence, according to the club.



The stadium - the largest in the South American country with a capacity of more than 83,000 - was reportedly evacuated within 30 minutes. The security forces and a special unit of the public prosecutor's office for major events had launched investigations, it said.



"A day of profound sadness," River Plate wrote on Twitter.



Football in Argentina has long been grappling with violent incidents and problems due to overcrowded stadiums. Visiting fans have therefore not been allowed into the stadiums in the league since 2013.
































