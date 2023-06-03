Tens of thousands of Serbians protest against government and violence

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Belgrade against violence and the leadership of President Aleksandar Vučić on Saturday, the fifth rally after a series of deadly shootings rocked the country.



Demonstrators packed the area in front of parliament and the streets leading up to it, as could be seen on livestreams on n1info.rs site.



Afterwards, the crowd began a march through the city, which also targeted Vučić's official residence.



The protests come after two shooting rampages a month ago.



The demonstrators were angry that private television stations loyal to Vučić were whitewashing violence and mafia crime, creating a climate that encourages violence, they said.



The protest was called by liberal and left-wing opposition parties and civil movements.



On May 3, a 13-year-old shot dead nine fellow students and a security guard in a Belgrade school.



A day later, a 21-year-old shot at people in a village near Belgrade, killing eight.



The two unrelated incidents caused horror nationwide.



