TURKISH PARLIAMENTS 28TH TERM BEGINS

Türkiye's new parliament has launched its first plenary session on Friday three days after the country's Supreme Election Council revealed the final official results of the May 14 parliamentary elections.

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli -- as the parliament's oldest MP (75) -- presided over the assembly as the acting speaker. He will hold that position until a new speaker is elected.

The deputies are set to take part in the traditional oath-taking ceremony where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also present.

In May 14 elections, the Justice and Development (AK) Party of Erdogan emerged as the top party in parliament, securing a total of 268 seats.

In addition to the AK Party, its People's Alliance partners the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) won 50 seats and the New Welfare Party (YRP) won five, securing a combined majority of 323 seats out of the total 600 in parliament.

With 169 deputies, the Republican People's Party (CHP), along with its coalition partner the Good (IYI) Party, secured a total of 212 seats in parliament, representing the main opposition Nation's Alliance.

Parliament's remaining 65 seats were won by the Labor and Freedom Alliance, made up of the Green Left Party with 61 seats and the Türkiye Labor Party with four.