Ukraine says it received $1.25B from U.S. through World Bank

Published May 31,2023
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal takes part in a news conference after an EU-Ukraine Association Council, in Brussels, Belgium, September 5, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Ukraine said on Wednesday that it received $1.25 billion from the U.S. under the World Bank's Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE) instrument.

"The funds will be used to support the state budget, especially for social & humanitarian spending. Grateful to the US & the World Bank. We appreciate the help of our partners in the fight against the aggressor," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Twitter.

PEACE is a financing instrument for Ukraine providing international donors a way "to unite their efforts to provide fast, targeted and predictable support," according to the World Bank.

The Ukrainian Finance Ministry said in a statement on May 8 that the country received $14.5 billion from international donors through the instrument.