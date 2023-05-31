Last Generation climate group to hold 13 protests across Germany

Climate activists from the Last Generation group are planning protest marches in at least 13 cities in Germany on Wednesday afternoon, one week after large-scale raids targeted members of the group.



In Berlin, the activists want to march to the Chancellor's Office to hand over an open letter to Olaf Scholz. The letter calls on the head of government to convene a randomly selected citizens' assembly that would be tasked with drafting measures to end Germany's use of fossil fuels by 2030.



The letter says: "We will end our protest as soon as the federal government convenes the citizens' council."



Carla Rochel, spokeswoman for Last Generation, said: "We would all prefer a solution to be found in the talks and be spared further sit-in blockades. Even though there are more people than ever joining Last Generation right now."



German police and prosecutors conducted nationwide raids targeting Last Generation on May 24. Around 170 officers searched 15 flats and business premises in seven German states.



Last Generation, whose members are known for glueing themselves onto roads, has denied having engaged in any criminal activities.



Spokeswoman Rochel said the group was currently experiencing a wave of solidarity; more and more citizens wanted to "express their despair in the face of the ever-advancing climate catastrophe."



Protest marches were planned in the afternoon in Hamburg, Cologne, Leipzig and Hanover, among other places. Further demonstrations are to take place from now on, mainly on Wednesdays.



From Monday onwards, a campaign will begin "to shine a spotlight on the reckless profligacy of the super-rich and their excessive emissions."



