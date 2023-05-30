Azerbaijan says its military positions in western regions fired upon by Armenian forces

Azerbaijan on Tuesday said that several of its military positions in the country's western regions were fired upon by Armenian forces.

"From 19:00 (1500GMT) on May 29 to 03:55 (2355GMT) on May 30, the positions of our Army were fired upon intermittently 19 times in total," a statement by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry read.

The statement said that four of the strikes were made by Armenian forces in the direction of the Esrik Jirdahan and Alibeyli villages of the Tovuz region, as well as the Demirchidam and Istisu villages of the Kalbajar region.

Members of illegal Armenian armed groups in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, were involved in other 15 incidents of "firing at the positions of our army located in the directions of the Aghdam, Shusha, and Kalbajar regions," the statement further said.

It added that "adequate response measures" were taken by Azerbaijani units.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes. The Russia-brokered peace agreement is celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan.

Despite the ongoing talks on a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan, tensions between the neighboring countries increased in recent months over the Lachin corridor, the only land route giving Armenia access to Karabakh.