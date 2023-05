Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his reelection.

In the phone call, the leaders pledged to advance Turkish-Russian relations and cooperation further, according to a statement by the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

"The two leaders agreed to further develop cooperation in Türkiye-Russia relations and regional issues in the new period."

Erdoğan won Sunday's runoff vote with 52.18%.