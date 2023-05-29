Denmark ups Ukraine aid fund by $2.6 bn

Denmark's government said Monday that it was committing an additional $2.6 billion to a fund for aid for Ukraine, originally set up in March, bringing the fund's total to $3.6 billion.

Western nations have pledged a steady flow of support to Ukraine since Russia's invasion over a year ago.

"The war in Ukraine is at a very critical time with a serious situation on the battlefield, and therefore Ukraine needs all the support they can get," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told Danish public broadcaster DR.

First announced in March following an agreement by almost all parties in parliament, the Scandinavian country originally committed seven billion Danish kroner ($1 billion) to the fund, the bulk of which was intended for military aid.

Frederiksen said Monday the country would add an additional 7.5 billion kronor already this year.

"It is now that the Ukrainians need our weapons and our support, so it is urgent," she told DR, adding that the fund was already running out of money.

Another 10.4 billion kroner was committed for 2024 as Frederiksen noted "there is no indication that next year will be a year of peace".

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky extended his thanks in a post to Twitter.

"This major contribution will further strengthen the combat capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the short and medium term," the statement said.

In mid-May, Denmark also announced that it would help train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets, as part of a European initiative.

Last week, Frederiksen did not rule out that Denmark would also donate some of its own F-16s, of which it has around 40.

The jets are planned to be gradually replaced by the more modern F-35 over the next few years.