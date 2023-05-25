Italy gives green light to bridge between Sicily, mainland

Italy's Senate gave its final approval late on Wednesday for the construction of the bridge on the Messina strait connecting Sicily with the mainland of the country.
"It's an historic decision, a definitive one, awaited for more than 50 years," said Matteo Salvini, the country's infrastructure minister.
The suspension bridge will be wind-and-earthquake proof, with a central span of 3.2 to 3.3 kilometers (2 miles) and a height of 63 meters (206 feet).
The massive infrastructure will create 100,000 jobs and will be environmentally friendly, Salvini minister said.
The right-wing government headed by Giorgia Meloni revived the project after many governments toyed with the idea in the past but never managed to kickstart the work.