The Iranian armed forces have unveiled a new medium-range ballistic missile, according to a report on Thursday.



The weapon, named Fortress, is designed to hit targets at a distance of up to 2,000 kilometres, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported.



The missile is the fourth version of the Khorramshahr type and should be able to be equipped with a 1.5-ton warhead, the report said.



At this range, the missile would theoretically be able to strike targets in Israel, Iran's arch-enemy.