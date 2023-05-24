Switzerland backs decommissioning of 25 Leopard 2 tanks back to Germany

The Swiss Federal Council said Wednesday it supports the decommissioning of 25 Leopard 2 combat tanks back to Germany.

The decision came after Germany urged Switzerland to return some of the tanks in February to weapons manufacturer, Rheinmetall.

"They pledged that they would not send the tanks to Ukraine, but would stay in Germany or with NATO or EU partners to close their own gaps," the Council said in a statement.

The army's needs remain covered, it ensured, and noted that there are 134 Leopard 2 tanks in use by the Swiss military, while an additional 96 are in storage.

"With a personal requirement of 71 of the 96 decommissioned tanks, 25 remain for which no further use is intended," it said. "Therefore, this number can be decommissioned and sold without hindering the self-sufficiency of the army."

It said the matter would be decided by the Swiss parliament.

















