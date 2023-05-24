Like a movie: diver survives after being almost swallowed by a whale

A humpback whale off the coast of Cape Cod (Massachusetts) almost 'swallowed' a diver who was fishing for lobsters.

The man is Michael Packard, 56, he indicated that he was diving in the sea about 14 meters deep when he felt a blow and then everything went dark, according to his story for WTBZ-News.

He added that he initially thought he had been attacked by a shark, but considered the whale when he noticed there were no sharp teeth and no pain.

"I'm in the mouth of a whale and it's trying to swallow me. I could feel myself shifting and the muscles pressing around me. I thought I was going to die! … and I thought about my kids. They're only 12 and 15 years," he said.

However, the whale spat it out and Packard indicated that he estimates that it was between 30 and 40 seconds inside the animal's mouth but only suffered a couple of scratches.

He also explained that he was able to survive thanks to having the diving respirator on at all that time.

For his part, one of the fishermen who were with him explained: "When we took him out of the water, he was very nervous. Joe, I've been in the mouth of a whale, he told us."

He was then taken to a care center to make the respective assessments.