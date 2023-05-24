GERMANY TO HELP BOOST NATOS EASTERN FLANK, PRESIDENT TELLS ROMANIA

Germany will make further contributions to strengthen NATO's eastern flank in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in Romania on Wednesday.



After talks in Bucharest with Romania's President Klaus Iohannis, Steinmeier said: "We know in particular that the eastern flank must be strengthened by a presence."



Steinmeier also referred to the contributions already made by Germany to this end, such as the air surveillance on the eastern edge of the alliance.



Romania shares a border of some 600 kilometres with Ukraine. Steinmeier told Iohannis that Berlin was considering "Romania's security needs with very special sensitivity."



