UKS DOMINIC RAAB ANNOUNCES HE WONT SEEK REELECTION TO PARLIAMENT

Dominic Raab, a former deputy prime minister and justice secretary, will not seek another term in parliament in the next elections, said British media reports on Tuesday.

Raab's decision comes in the wake of his resignation from Cabinet last month, following allegations of bullying towards officials.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the Conservative politician expressed concerns about the toll the job has taken on his family. Raab has two sons, ages 8 and 10,

He cited the pressure of his political responsibilities as a reason for stepping away from his parliamentary career.

Raab has had a long and varied political career since being elected MP in 2010.

He has held several ministerial positions, including serving as the Brexit secretary under then-Prime Minister Theresa May. But his tenure in this role was short-lived, as he resigned less than six months later.

Raab was later appointed foreign secretary and first secretary of state by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The latter position placed him in charge of running the country in April 2020 during a critical period when Johnson was hospitalized with COVID-19.

He has been a trusted and loyal ally of current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as demonstrated during the Conservative leadership race last summer. Raab stood by Sunak's side, offering his support throughout the campaign.

When Sunak took office last year, he reciprocated Raab's loyalty by appointing him both justice secretary and deputy prime minister.

In his constituency, Esher and Walton, Raab was elected by a slim margin, and recently his Conservatives lost seats in local council elections, widely thought to show discontent with the ruling party.

More than 10% of Conservative MPs have decided not to seek reelection, according to a tally by The Spectator magazine.