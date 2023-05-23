School roof collapse kills 6 students in Thailand, many injured

At least six students were killed and many others injured when the roof of their school building collapsed in Thailand, local media reported on Tuesday.

The incident happened late on Monday in Sam Ngam district of lower northern province of Phichit, according to Thai PBS.

Roof collapse was caused by heavy rainstorm, the daily said. Rescue team rushed to the spot to pull out people from the debris.

At least two of the students died on the spot while four others were declared dead at the hospital in the district.

The area witnessed heavy rainfall amid strong winds.