U.S., Papua New Guinea sign defense pact

Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape (L) speaks as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) looks on during a joint press conference following the U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum at the APEC Haus in Port Moresby on May 22, 2023. (AFP)

The U.S. and Papua New Guinea have signed a bilateral defense pact, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday.

After meeting Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, Blinken said the two sides "covered many topics, including the successful conclusion of the new defense cooperation agreement."

The agreement also includes a bilateral pact on maritime affairs.

According to the U.S. State Department, the defense pact "will serve as a foundational framework upon which our two countries can enhance security cooperation and further strengthen our bilateral relationship, improve the capacity of the PNG Defence Force (PNGDF), and increase stability and security in the region."

The signing of the pact comes on the heels of China signing a security pact with the Solomon Islands last year, triggering concern from the U.S. and its allies in the region.

"Our two countries are promoting peace, security, and prosperity in the Pacific region," Blinken said on Twitter.

The U.S. Defense Department has also provided the Papua New Guinea Defense Force with $5.4 million worth of personal protective equipment, including ballistic helmets, flak vests with armor plates, elbow pads, knee pads, and eye protection.

U.S. President Joe Biden had been scheduled to pay an official visit to Papua New Guinea to sign the pact but his visit was canceled due to Washington's debt crisis.

Instead, Blinken flew to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea's capital. from Japan, where G-7 nations held a summit. He also hosted the U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Meeting in Port Moresby.

Biden attended the three-day G-7 meeting and returned home on Sunday night.