Juventus deducted 10 points after initial penalty revised

Juventus on Monday were given a 10-point deduction after a revision of their initial 15-point penalty inflicted on the club over illicit transfer activity.

The new sanction, announced by the Italian Football Federation's (FIGC) appeals court, dents Juventus' hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League, pushing them out of the top four with three matches remaining this season.

In April, Italy's highest sporting court, the Sports Guarantee Board, revoked Juve's 15-point penalty inflicted by the FIGC's appeals court and sent the case for a new judgement.

It asked the appeals court to revise punishments handed down to the club and some key figures, including former vice-chairman Pavel Nedved.

However, long bans given to former chairman Andrea Agnelli, ex-CEO Maurizio Arrivabene and sporting directors Federico Cherubini and Fabio Paratici were upheld.

But Juventus' hopes that the points deduction would be completely cancelled were quashed on Monday.

Massimiliano Allegri's men, who were second in the top-flight, fall to seventh in the table.

Juve are now five points behind fourth-placed AC Milan ahead of their game in hand later on Monday at Empoli, where they can cut the gap to two points.

The Italian side are also embroiled in criminal proceedings over their accounting practices with 12 current and former key club figures including Agnelli potentially facing trial.

According to Italian news agencies, a high court hearing on October 26 will decide whether any eventual trial will be held in Turin, where the investigation has taken place, or in either Milan or Rome.