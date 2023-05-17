UKS WALLACE: WE CAN ENABLE OTHERS WHO WISH TO SUPPLY UKRAINE WITH JETS

UK's Wallace: We can enable others who wish to supply Ukraine with jets

Britain's Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace addresses the media as he meets with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius in Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2023. (REUTERS)

Britain can support Ukraine's military by enabling other countries which wish to supply fighter jets and other military equipment to Ukraine to do so, British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Wednesday.

"What we can, obviously contribute, is training and support, again, within limits, because we don't have F16 pilots," Wallace said at a press conference in Berlin with his German counterpart when asked about international plans to send jets to Ukraine.

"We can do, what we've done throughout this ... which is we can enable other people who wish to," he added. "Any nation that comes to us and says we want to get tanks into Ukraine ... we will help with that process."























