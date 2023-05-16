 Contact Us
Wagner chief claims U.S. citizen killed in Ukraine's Bakhmut

Published May 16,2023
Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin makes a statement as he stand next to Wagner fighters in an undisclosed location in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in this still image taken from video released May 5, 2023 / REUTERS

The head of the Wagner paramilitary group on Tuesday claimed that a U.S. citizen fighting in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a hot spot in the Ukraine war, was killed.

In a video shared by Russian military correspondent Alexander Simonov on Telegram, Yevgeny Prigozhin is shown inspecting a body, and what he said are U.S. identification documents.

"Here we have veteran Nicholas, we will hand him over to the United States of America, put him in a coffin, cover him with the American flag with respect, because he did not die in bed as a grandfather, but died in the war and, most likely, with dignity," Prigozhin said.

U.S. officials have not yet responded to the claims.