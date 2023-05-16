Man killed on Berlin street before suspect flees

A man in west Berlin was killed in the street on Tuesday and the suspect fled, police said.



Sources close to the investigation say the man was shot in the district of Gatow.



Witnesses "saw or partly saw the crime," a police spokesman added.



Police used a helicopter to look for the suspect and it was unclear if the assailant was a man or woman.



Information on the age and background of the dead man was not released.



Broadcaster RBB said an elementary school had sent out a warning of potential danger from a suspected armed person. A man wearing a balaclava had been spotted but the school later gave the all-clear.



