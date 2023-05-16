Belgian family wins lawsuit against American chemical company

A Belgian family won a lawsuit against a US chemical company after high levels of chemicals were found in their bloodstreams, according to media reports Tuesday.

A court in Antwerp ordered 3M to pay €2,000 ($2,173) in provisional damages to the family, said The Brussels Times.

The family, who lives almost 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) from the factory, sued the company in 2021, on the grounds that per and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are 100 times higher than normal in all four family members' blood.

The chemicals were also found in the family's vegetable garden.

3M had previously announced that it would cease making PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," which have been linked to illnesses ranging from cancer to heart problems.

Waterproof textiles or coat pans with Teflon are products the chemical substances are used in.

The American company has the right to appeal the decision but Belgian authorities urged it not to object to the ruling, according to reports.

















