Russian occupiers report explosions in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine

DPA WORLD
Published May 13,2023
Russian authorities reported two major explosions in the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk.

The Russian administration in the annexed region accused the Ukrainian army on Friday of firing rockets at the city, which is almost 100 kilometres from the front.

The information could not initially be verified. Kiev has not yet responded to the accusations.

Videos of thick clouds of smoke were shared on social networks, while reports said industrial facilities were on fire.

No casualties were reported at first.