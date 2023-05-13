Russian media says Ukraine attacked Luhansk with UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the city of Luhansk with UK-supplied cruise missiles Storm Shadow Friday, injuring a Russian lawmaker, according to Russian media.

Two Storm Shadow and one US ADM-160B MALD missiles were fired at residential buildings in the city of Luhansk, an administrative center of the Luhansk region, state news agency TASS claimed.

Russian lawmaker Viktor Vodolatsky was injured in one of the attacks, it added.

On Thursday, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed that London supplied long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine.

















