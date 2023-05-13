German government pledges further €2.7bn arms package for Ukraine

Berlin has promised Kiev further arms deliveries worth €2.7 billion ($2.95 billion) ahead of a possible visit to Germany by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the German Defence Ministry said on Saturday.



Twenty more Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 30 Leopard-1 tanks and four IRIS-T-SLM air defence systems are to be provided as part of the package, the Defence Ministry announced in Berlin.



Zelensky is due to be awarded the prestigious Charlemagne Prize in the German city of Aachen on Sunday on behalf of the Ukrainian people. It remains unclear whether he will attend the prize ceremony in person.







