US says Türkiye has 'proud democratic institutions' ahead of national polls

Türkiye has "proud democratic institutions," the White House said Friday as millions of Turks prepare to cast ballots in nationwide presidential and parliamentary polls.

"We're going to leave it to the Turkish people to decide their future. We obviously don't get involved in speaking to individual elections and certainly don't get into talking about individual candidates," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

"This is for the Turkish people to decide. And again, there's a tradition of democracy there in Turkey, which I think we all appreciate," he added.

Nationwide elections will take place in Türkiye on May 14.

On the presidential ballot, voters will choose between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and candidate for the Nation Alliance, and Sinan Oğan of the ATA Alliance.

Muharrem İnce, another presidential contender, withdrew from the race Thursday.