Russian foreign minister says International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Putin 'scandalous'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday called the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, ignoring state officials' immunity, "scandalous."

"This truly 'pseudo' court, which has become an obedient tool in the hands of the Anglo-Saxons, continues to demonstrate political bias, inefficiency, and unprofessionalism," Lavrov said via videoconference to participants at the XI Saint Petersburg International Legal Forum.

He added that the ICC's involvement in conflicts has never aided in the resolution of issues, but rather has escalated them.

"Today, this structure is making new scandalous decisions, including unilaterally expanding the jurisdictional scope. In violation of international law, ignores the immunities of state officials," he said, adding that similar actions had previously caused an acute crisis in the ICC's relations with African countries.

The top Russian diplomat claimed that the "so-called Ukrainian dossier" was openly financed by Great Britain, the Netherlands, Canada, Romania, and Japan.

"This is a good example of 'such independent' justice under Western 'rules,'" he said.

On March 17, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin and the presidential commissioner for children's rights on charges of "deportation" of Ukrainian children.

Russia said it does not recognize the ICC's jurisdiction and considers its decisions "null and void," insisting that the children have been moved from the battle zone with the approval of their parents or legal representatives to protect them from the dangers of war.

'RULES-BASED ORDER'



Another court, the UN International Court of Justice, has also been under "colossal" pressure for some time, according to Lavrov.

"In this instance, the neo-Nazi Kyiv regime and its American masters initiated a lawsuit based on 'perverted logic' against the Russian Federation under the Convention on the Prevention of Genocide," he added.

The minister claimed that the court could not resist the pressure of the "collective West" and has thus far ordered so-called temporary measures.

"In parallel, over 30 countries-mainly EU and NATO members-are trying to join the process on the side of Ukraine. We consider such actions as an undisguised abuse of Court procedures, an attempt at open pressure, and blackmail," he said.

"The Western minority is trying to replace the UN-centric architecture with the 'rules-based order,'" which Lavrov defined as "A West-centric order is unthinkable without double standards... An integral part of the 'rules-based order' is the widespread use by Western states of illegitimate unilateral restrictions. This is a gross violation of the spirit and letter of the UN Charter. Sanctions are the exclusive prerogative of the Security Council."

The top Russian diplomat explained that these "rules" have no legal basis and are "made by Washington and its allies," are being interpreted as they suit this group, and are being imposed on the world community as "obligatory for implementation."

"They are trying to punish those who disagree with the help of various illegitimate tools-from force pressure to demonizing in the information space," he claimed.

The minister characterized the rules-based order as "dividing," with a "clearly expressed neocolonial orientation," implying a division between "the chosen ones" and the rest, between "democracies" and "authoritarian regimes."

Lavrov claimed that Russia launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine based on article 51 of the UN Charter, which guarantees the right to individual and collective self-defense "in response to Ukraine's attack."

He said Russia consistently supports the UN Charter and international legislation and will continue to contribute to the UN's central and coordinating role in world affairs.