U.S. confirms Ukraine downed Russian hypersonic missile with Patriot system

The Ukrainian military downed a Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missile using the U.S.-made Patriot air defense system, the Pentagon's top spokesman confirmed Tuesday.

"I can confirm that they did down a Russian missile by employing the Patriot missile defense system. As you know, that system is part of a broader range of air defense capabilities that the United States and the international community have provided to Ukraine," said Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder in a press briefing.

However, Ryder declined to say which country supplied the missile battery that shot down the hypersonic missile.

Patriot air defense systems were used by the U.S. against Iranian ballistic missiles in Iraq and Saudi Arabia, but this marked the first time the system shot down a hypersonic missile.

"The U.S., our allies, our partners, we're going to continue to rush ground-based air defense capabilities and munitions to help Ukraine control its sovereign skies and to help Ukraine defend its citizens from Russian cruise missiles and Iranian drones," Ryder added.

The Biden administration earlier Tuesday pledged $1.2 billion in long-term military assistance to Ukraine, including air defense systems and munitions.