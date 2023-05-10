Germany to buy 50 additional Puma fighting vehicles for 1.5 bln euros - sources

Germany will buy an additional 50 Puma fighting vehicles worth a total of 1.5 billion euros ($1.65 billion) for its armed forces, two participants in the parliamentary budget committee which approved the purchase on Wednesday told Reuters.

Berlin ramped up defence spending after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, sending weapons to Kyiv and replenishing its own military stocks.

The Puma, built by KMW and Rheinmetall, is step by step replacing Germany's old Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

"This is a good decision," said Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. "We need this Puma, especially in light of the changed security situation. We also have a responsibility towards NATO," he said.

Last year, several Puma infantry tanks were put out of service during a military drill after problems arose during a firing exercise.