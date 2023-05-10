ASEAN calls for ‘cessation of all forms of violence’ in Myanmar

Indonesia President Joko Widodo stands during the 42nd ASEAN Summit march in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, May 10, 2023. (REUTERS)

Southeast Asian nations on Wednesday called for an immediate end to violence in junta-ruled Myanmar in the wake of armed attacks on the regional bloc's humanitarian aid convoy and a monitoring team.

A joint statement by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders expressed "deep concern" with the ongoing violence in Myanmar, urging "immediate cessation of all forms of violence and the use of force to create a conducive environment for the safe and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance and inclusive national dialogues."

The ASEAN leaders are meeting in Indonesia's tourist destination of Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara province for the regional bloc's 42nd summit.

Their concern came after ASEAN's Coordinating Center for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management and ASEAN monitoring team in Myanmar came under armed attack few days ago in Shan State-the largest of Myanmar's 14 administrative divisions.

However, it is not clear yet who was behind the attack.

The ASEAN leaders "supported" statement made by Indonesia's President Joko Widodo on Monday.

"We condemned the attack and underlined that the perpetrators must be held accountable," said the ASEAN leaders.

Joko had denounced the attack on ASEAN officials and called for an end to violence in the strife-torn country.

The Indonesian leader, popularly known as Jokowi, said the attack "would not deter efforts" by Jakarta and ASEAN to push for peace in Myanmar.

Soon after the February 2021 coup launched by Myanmar's military, ASEAN issued the Five-Point Consensus plan, also called the 5PCs, when Brunei was at the helm of the regional grouping.

The military takeover triggered mass protests in Myanmar, with the junta forces killing more than 1,500 people in a crackdown on dissent, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a local monitoring group.

While the protests have recently decreased, ASEAN's 5PCs called on all parties in Buddhist-majority country to cease violence in Myanmar and "exercise utmost restraint."

Under the 5PCs, ASEAN also provides humanitarian assistance to Myanmar through its Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management, while its special envoy was assigned to undertake visits to Myanmar to "meet with all parties concerned."

Indonesia is hosting two-day ASEAN summit of leaders from Wednesday as the regional bloc has held several summits and meetings since the latest military coup in Myanmar but has stopped inviting junta representatives.