Leverkusen forward Schick misses rest of season

Bayer Leverkusen will be without forward Patrik Schick for the rest of the season for injury reasons.



Czech international Schick has been plagued by a nagging groin injury for months and confirmed on Instagram late Thursday that he would miss the remaining games in the Bundesliga and Europa League.



"Unfortunately the season for me is over, but we are working really hard on goal to be pain free before the last Bundesliga game and be 100% ready for the next one," Schick said.



Schick has not started a match since November and his last appearance was for one minute as a late substitute in March. He has featured in 14 Bundesliga matches this season, scoring three goals. He had 24 goals last season.



Leverkusen are in contention for a European berth with four games left in the Bundesliga, and are in the Europa League semi-finals where they face Roma.



