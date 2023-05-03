UN chief demands nations stop threats, attacks on journalists on World Press Freedom Day

The UN chief said Wednesday that freedom of the press is under attack in every corner of the world and urged all nations to stop threats and attacks on journalists on World Press Freedom Day.

"At least 67 media workers were killed in 2022, an unbelievable 50% increase over the previous year." Antonio Guterres said in a video message. "Nearly three-quarters of women journalists have experienced violence online and one in four have been threatened physically."

He said: "Our freedom depends on press freedom'' and that freedom ''represents the very lifeblood of human rights."

Guterres said the financial collapse of scores of independent news organizations and an increase of national laws and regulations that stifle journalists are further expanding censorship and threatening freedom of expression as he criticized the increased concentration of the media industry into the hands of a few.

"Stop the threats and attacks. Stop detaining and imprisoning journalists for doing their jobs. Stop the lies and disinformation. Stop targeting truth and truth-tellers." he said. "As journalists stand up for truth, the world stands with them."