Ukraine denies involvement in alleged drone attack by Kyiv on Russia’s Kremlin

Russian servicemen stand with the Kremlin's Spasskaya tower and Saint Basil's cathedral in central Moscow on April 27, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

Ukraine on Wednesday denied any involvement in an attack on the Kremlin, which the Russian presidency defined as a "terrorist" attempt by Kyiv.

"As (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy has repeatedly stated, Ukraine directs all available forces and funds to the liberation of its own territories, and not to the attack of foreign ones," Ukraine's Presidential Press Secretary Serhii Nykyforov said, according to the state news agency Ukrinform.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin claimed that Ukraine attempted to strike the Kremlin residence with two drones, which it said were shot down.

"We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the (Russian) President (Vladimir Putin), carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9th Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned," the Kremlin said.

It added that Putin was not injured by the alleged attack and that the Russian side reserves "the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit."

Following the news of the attempted attack, Moscow banned drone flights in the capital.