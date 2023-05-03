TWO CHILDREN SERIOUSLY INJURED BY MAN AT SCHOOL IN BERLINS NEUKÖLLN

 Contact Us
News World Two children seriously injured by man at school in Berlin's Neukölln

Published May 03,2023
Two schoolchildren were wounded by a man in a school in Berlin's Neukölln district on Wednesday, with one critically injured and the other seriously injured, according to a police spokeswoman.

The man suspected of carrying out the attack was detained at the scene.

Police were investigating what led to the crime that occurred at around 3 pm (1300 GMT) but did not provide further details.

The local BZ newspaper reported that a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old had been stabbed.

The perpetrator was waiting for the police at the school, the report said.

The school was evacuated and the surrounding area cordoned off by the police.

A homicide squad is investigating.