TWO CHILDREN SERIOUSLY INJURED BY MAN AT SCHOOL IN BERLINS NEUKÖLLN

Two schoolchildren were wounded by a man in a school in Berlin's Neukölln district on Wednesday, with one critically injured and the other seriously injured, according to a police spokeswoman.



The man suspected of carrying out the attack was detained at the scene.



Police were investigating what led to the crime that occurred at around 3 pm (1300 GMT) but did not provide further details.



The local BZ newspaper reported that a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old had been stabbed.



The perpetrator was waiting for the police at the school, the report said.



The school was evacuated and the surrounding area cordoned off by the police.



A homicide squad is investigating.

