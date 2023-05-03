France, Japan ink nuclear cooperation deal

France and Japan inked a nuclear cooperation deal Wednesday in Paris, according to the French Energy Ministry.

The deal is committed to strengthening and expediting collaboration in the advancement and exploration of next-generation nuclear technology, including sodium-cooled fast reactors, it said.

Additionally, efforts will be sustained toward the secure prolongation of current reactors, advancement of civil nuclear power in countries that are interested and endorsing the reprocessing of used nuclear fuel to minimize reliance on uranium.

France signed a two-party agreement earlier this year with the UK that highlighted nuclear power as a low-carbon energy alternative that could decrease reliance on suppliers such as Russia.