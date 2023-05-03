3-time Olympic medalist Bowie dies at age of 32

The international governing body for the sport of athletics confirmed Wednesday that Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie has died. She was 32.

No cause of death was reported.

"World Athletics is deeply saddened by the passing of Tori Bowie, the 2017 world 100m champion and multiple Olympic medallists," it wrote on social media. "Condolences go out to her family and friends."

Bowie won three medals at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, including gold, as a member of the women's 4x100-meter relay team, silver in the 100-meter dash and bronze in the 200-meter race.

The American sprinter added a gold medal to her collection at the 2017 World Athletics Championships, winning the 100-meter dash in London.

















