Russian tourists arrested in Bali for not following temple dress code

DPA WORLD
Published May 02,2023
Three foreign nationals were arrested in Bali for dressing inappropriately in one of the resort island's most sacred temples, the immigration department said on Tuesday in a press release.

The head of Bali's Singaraja immigration office, Hendra Setiawan, said those arrested were three Russians: two women aged 35 and 29, and a man aged 37.

Immigration officials arrested them in the cultural hub of Ubud on Monday after locals reported them for dancing and posing for a photo in inappropriate clothing the previous day during a visit to Pengubengan Temple, a site in Bali's holiest Besakih Grand Temple complex.

The arrests follow a series of visa violations by foreign tourists, with some working and doing business illegally on the resort island.