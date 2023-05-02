Clear majority of Austrians against NATO accession: Survey

A clear majority in Austria opposes joining NATO, revealed a poll released on Tuesday.

According to the poll by the Austrian Society for European Politics (OGfE), 61% were against joining NATO and 21% were in favor, while 19% of respondents did not express an opinion.

In the past three years, according to OGfE, the opinion on this issue remained more or less constant, regardless of the Russian attack on Ukraine.

However, according to the survey, 67% advocated intensifying cooperation between the EU member states in security and defense policy. Some 20% were of the opposite opinion and 13% did not express an opinion.

Austrian neutrality has been a fundamental element of Austria's foreign policy since it was decided on Oct. 26, 1955, one day after the withdrawal of occupation troops from Austria.

Nevertheless, Austria has developed its relations with NATO. For example, Vienna has a party to the Partnership for Peace since 1995 and the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council since 1997.

Austria also participates, among other things, in various operations with a UN Security Council mandate led by NATO, for example as part of NATO Kosovo Force.

In addition, diplomats from the Austrian Foreign Ministry and experts from the Austrian Military Representation in Brussels work at the Austrian Mission to NATO.


















