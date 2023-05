Some 782,000 people protested across France on Monday for May Day in a new show of anger against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform, including 112,000 in Paris alone, the interior ministry said.

The CGT union said it counted 2.3 million protesters across France, including 550,000 in the capital. The turnout was massively higher than May Day last year but smaller than the biggest protests seen against the pension reform this year.