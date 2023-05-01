Police suspect drug gangs as Rotterdam sees series of explosions

The Dutch port city of Rotterdam is being rocked by an increasing number of explosions and arson attacks, which police suspect are rival drug gangs settling scores.



After a series of explosions, Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb announced on Monday that police and the judiciary would take decisive action to halt the violence.



The explosive or incendiary devices placed at the entrances and fronts of buildings or shops mostly cause property damage, and usually no one is injured in the night-time attacks.



Several explosions in the last few days have caused unrest, the mayor said in a video message recorded early on Monday on an affected street. "I want you to know that we are taking this situation very seriously and together with the police and the prosecutor's office we are doing everything we can to ensure safety in our city."



Two hours later, however, there was another attack on a coffee shop, the 50th attack this year, public broadcaster NOS reported, adding up to more explosions than in the entire previous year.



Police on Sunday evening reported a fourth arrest in connection with the latest five explosions, a foiled attack and shots fired at a building, all in two streets in Rotterdam. Earlier, a 14 and a 15-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of the crime. The police suspects youths are hired as stooges for the attacks.



In March, the mayor told the city council that the wave of attacks was a result of the successful interception of drugs in the port of Rotterdam, the newspaper NRC reported. This would increase unrest between rival gangs who were increasingly targeting innocent relatives of rivals.



"Police and prosecutors believe the wave of attacks is largely linked to the success of the drugs team in the port," NRC wrote.



Investigators seized nearly 47 tons of cocaine at the port last year, more than ever before.

