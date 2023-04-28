Climate activists blockade traffic in Berlin in new protests

The climate activist group Last Generation has again obstructed traffic in Berlin with several blockades.



Around 500 police officers were deployed to prevent or quickly disperse the actions, the police said on Twitter on Friday morning.



A police spokeswoman described the action as "dynamic," and said there had been a dozen blockades of streets in the German capital.



Last Generation said that various main roads and traffic junctions leading into the city were affected, including the A100 motorway.



It is calling for more decisive action to combat climate change and for the establishment of a citizen's assembly with elected members to tackle the issue.



It has intensified its protests in Berlin in the past week.



